Fyre Festival’s Andy King Flattered By All of The Memes

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in New York. A federal judge has given McFarland a six-year prison term. McFarland was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 11 in Manhattan federal court. Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald called him a “serial fraudster.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Fyre Festival’s Andy King nearly degraded himself to help the doomed music festival. Now the memes have him “blown away”!

Fyre Festival was in a jam. All of the bottled water they ordered and had delivered to Great Exuma in the Bahamas was held up at customs. The water would not be released until they had paid import taxes. Unfortunately, Fyre Festival was out of money and had no water. So the festival’s creator Billy McFarland (pictured above) called on Fyre Festival partner Andy King to “take one for the team“.

Since Fyre Festival has gained international notoriety and we learned what “take one for the team” actually means, Andy King memes have been popping up every where and in his own words, Andy is “blown away” by them. He actually said that!

Day 33 of the government shutdown and only one man can save us and end this shutdown. You ready to take one for the team, Andy King? #FyreFestivalDocumentary pic.twitter.com/uBbXhuQ2rL — Barack O’Brown Skin (@StephCurryGoat) January 23, 2019

Billy McFarland: we need you to take one for the team

Andy King: pic.twitter.com/Ix71MYL5LZ — Krystan Saint Cat (@KrystanSaintCat) January 24, 2019

It’s like my good friend Phil said to me. Hey, at least we all know that Andy’s a ride or die type of guy! That he is, Phil. That he is.