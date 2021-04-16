      Weather Alert

Fyre Festival Attendees Win $2 Million Settlement In Class Action Lawsuit

Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:42am

So remember that infamous Fyre Festival where 277 showed up for an event that never happened?  They have reached a $2 million settlement, nearly four years after a $100 million class action lawsuit was first filed. But before you get too excited for them…that means each plaintiff gets about $7,220.  That could go lower based on the outcome of Fyre Fest’s bankruptcy case with various creditors. Although the lawyers reached the settlement, it still needs a vote of approval taking place on May 13th.

 

Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos filed the lawsuit in May 2017, saying:  “The festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella.”

Just two days later, another class action lawsuit was filed against Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland. That was settled in 2018 and he was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to a pair of attendees. He’s also serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

You may also recall that Ja Rule was a co-founder Ja Rule  and he was legally cleared in the class action lawsuit.  He just recently sold an NFT oil painting of the logo for $122,000.  And remember we first heard about this whole thing with a viral cheese sandwich tweet which brought attention to the less-than-stellar festival is also being auctioned off as an NFT by owner Trevor DeHaas in order to cover expenses for his daily dialysis and potential kidney transplant.

 

