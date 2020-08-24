Funniest WiFi Names

Focused businessman working at laptop in office
Kudos if you happen to have come up with any of these clever and funny WiFi names! YourTango.com compiled this list of steal-worthy WiFi names:
Clever WiFi names
1. Free for 1 day
2. Use at your own risk
3. Very slow internet
4. Nacho WiFi
5. Mom, Click Here for Internet
6. Get Your Own WiFi
7. Pay $1 Per Hour
8. Hack If You Can
9. Help, I’m Trapped in a Router!
10. Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi
11. Don’t Even Try It
12. 404 Wi-Fi Unavailable
13. Go Home Tourist
14. NSA Surveillance
15. Weak Signal
16. Is it me you’re looking for?
17. Invalid ID
18. No connection found
19. Nope, not this one either
20. Free virus
21. The solo LAN
22. Pay up now
23. Connect now get hacked later
24. Sorry, this one’s not free either
25. Come on and slam and welcome to the LAN
Funny WI-FI names
26. Get Off My LAN
27. BatLAN and Robin
28. Revenge of the Wi-Fi
29. IAmUp2NoZGood
30. Luke, I am your wifi
31. Snow Wifi
32. Iron LAN
33. Dunder MiffLAN
34. Lord of the Wi-Fi
35. Bill Wi the Science Fi
36. LAN of the Free
37. Winternet is Coming
39. Leave cookies on my porch for the password
41. Sorry, only for smart people
42. Modem Family
43. Benjamin FrankLAN
44. Winona Router
45. Friendly Neighborhood Spider
46. LANdo Calrissian
47. Dora the Internet Explorer
48. Ignore this one
49. This one is super slow not worth it
50. How is the signal from there?