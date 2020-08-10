      Weather Alert

Funniest Reasons For Sending People Money On Venmo

Aug 10, 2020 @ 9:23am

A lot of people use the Venmo app to send money to friends and family members. One of the features of the app is that you can add a memo line so the person who is receiving money knows what it’s for. Problem is, unless you set that to private, EVERYONE can see it.

Venmo streams recent payments so you can see who is paying who.. and for what.  It’s become a challenge to get creative with the memo line.  MANY on the thread are NSFW, but here are some funny examples:

Others are for “Popping pimples on my back”, and “small wiener contest”!  LOL

 

Do YOU get creative in the Venmo memo?

creative funny memo reasons paid tweets venmo
