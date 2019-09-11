Funfetti Pancake Mix Is Now A Thing
If you’ve ever felt guilty for eating a slice of cake to start your day, Pillsbury has now made it possible for you to no longer hang your head in shame.
Just pick up a box of Funfetti mix specially marketed as a pancake and waffle batter for your candy bit infused breakfast.
And for once you won’t have to race to the store, as Best Tech notes it’s not a limited edition.
The concept isn’t new, says Scary Mommy, who tore through Instagram uncovering photos of people previously turning out their own colorful pancakes.