      Weather Alert

Funfetti Pancake Mix Is Now A Thing

Sep 11, 2019 @ 4:32pm

If you’ve ever felt guilty for eating a slice of cake to start your day, Pillsbury has now made it possible for you to no longer hang your head in shame.

Just pick up a box of Funfetti mix specially marketed as a pancake and waffle batter for your candy bit infused breakfast.

View this post on Instagram

If cupcakes and pancakes had a baby……💭👶🏻🧁🥞 • • • • • LOCATIONS: ——————- 🐼 @puff_pandas_canada 1607 Queen St E Toronto, ON • 🥇 @liquidchromeofficial 11 Dunlop St E Barrie, ON • • • • • *Disclaimer* not every product is carried at every location. Website has full inventory of all products. #raresnackstoronto #rare #snacks #toronto #raresnacks #416 #gta #hype #limitededition #americansnacks #exoticsnacks #securethesnacks #snacklife #snackstigram #snackhunter #candytopia #cakeface #cakeaholic #snackhunters #pilsbury #pilsburydoughboy #funfetticupcakes #funfetticake #funfettipancakes #funfetti #pancakes #rarebreakfast #likeforlike

A post shared by Fairy Snack Mother✨ (@raresnacks_toronto) on

And for once you won’t have to race to the store, as Best Tech notes it’s not a limited edition.

The concept isn’t new, says Scary Mommy, who tore through Instagram uncovering photos of people previously turning out their own colorful pancakes.

TAGS
delicious funfetti pancake waffles
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE