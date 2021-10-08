Fun Tik Tok Challenges For Couples

So we all know that there have been some pretty dangerous (Milk Crate…ouchie) and illegal (Destroying School Bathrooms) Tik Tok challenges that have gone viral for the wrong reasons, but here are some that are fun and cute you can do with your significant other.
Some trends will require you and your SO to film something specific, such as standing in a mirror and switching your outfits. Others will involve the use of a specific viral sound and small pieced-together video collages. All of them will be fun and give you the chance to bond over something that’s all over the internet.
The #PassingThePhone challenge is basically putting your partner on blast for their cringiest habits…just make sure they have a sense of humor about it! You simply say, “I’m passing the phone to someone who [insert cringey thing],” and pass the phone to the next person, who does it back.
Using a slowed down version of Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” the “Sometimes All I Think About Is You” trend involves using the audio to showcase something that you reminisce about through a montage of photo and short video flashbacks, such as your wedding day, the early part of your relationship, a vacation, or whatever else you fondly look back at.
The Slow Zoom effect has blown up in tandem with Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” as the audio. You center your SO as the subject and do one of two options that are going viral: Have them simply lip sync to the song and bask in main character glory, or zoom in on them as you make a startling, almost life-changing realization from watching a movie.
The #LetMeRaiseAToast challenge is one of the cutest challenges you can do. Taking audio from the 1994 film The Little Rascals, “raise a toast to the [person] you love most in the whole world,” and make a sappy collage of precious memories of you two once the beat drops.
To do the main character challenge, use the Comic Me filter, typically paired with WILLOW’s part from the song “Meet Me At Our Spot,” to see what you and your SO would look like as main characters in animation.
This trend is inspired by those moments when you can’t stop smiling whenever you think of a specific someone. It’s a perfect TikTok couples’ challenge to celebrate everything about your partner that makes you happy.
This is the perfect TikTok boyfriend challenge if your guy looks exactly like your celebrity crush — and the same thing goes for girlfriends.
@tess_christinethe comments made me do it. 😏 #fyp #harrystyles #BillboardNXT
♬ Stone Cold Steve Austin – Abby
♬ Stone Cold Steve Austin – Abby
This TikTok challenge rocked the world. Known as the #FlipTheSwitch challenge, this challenge requires you and your partner to stand in front of a mirror and dance. When a song cues you to switch outfits and positions, you do so, aiming to get the best laugh.
Challenge your SO to a goofy dance contest with this viral TikTok sound in the #youcanreallydance challenge. In this challenge,you film yourselves doing different dance moves, pointing at the other person when it’s their turn — the goofier the better. The most important thing is that you’re on beat and really feeling yourselves.
There are a ton of Q&A audio clips on TikTok you can try out with your SO. The best ones will require you to close your eyes and then answer a bunch of questions about each other or your relationship. They’ll say, “Who initiated the first kiss?,” or “Who’s the messier one?” Point to who you think, and have your phone record you while you do this challenge so you can see the results afterwards.
Have you ever tried shuffling up the stairs before? Odds are, this is an entirely alien and seemingly impossible concept, but the creators on TikTok made the #StairShuffle challenge a huge thing — like 1.2 billion views huge. Practice the shuffling move, and then try doing it in sync with your SO as you climb a flight of stairs in your apartment. Practice truly makes perfect with this one.