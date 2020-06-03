“Fuller House” Explains Aunt Becky’s Absence
Lori Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky in ‘Fuller House’, is in legal trouble… and there are nine episodes to go in the series.
The writers of ‘Fuller House’ came up with an explanation for why she’s not around. There’s a scene between Jesse (John Stamos) and DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) where Jesse is figuring out how to handle a biting incident involving his daughter. His idea: Have the girl bite back.
Then DJ says: ”You don’t think that maybe you should run this by Aunt Becky?”
Jesse responds: “Aunt Becky is in Nebraska, helping out her mother. I don’t want to bother her with such a tiny little thing like this.”
And that’s it. Becky is in Nebraska.
