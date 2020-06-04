Full George Floyd Autopsy Released
The Hennepin County medical examiner released George Floyd’s full autopsy report and it shows that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3rd but was asymptomatic.
Floyd’s manner of death was listed as a homicide with Floyd suffering cardiopulmonary arrest after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin compressed Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than eight minutes.
Other significant conditions listed on the autopsy report include a history of heart disease. Floyd also had fentanyl and meth in his system.