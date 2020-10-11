      Weather Alert

Full Details About iPhone 12 Have Leaked!

Oct 11, 2020 @ 8:54am

Apple is expected to unveil the latest iPhone models on Tuesday, but as usual, the company is keeping quiet on the details.

But reliable leaker, Kang reportedly has the scoop, claiming 4 new devices are on the way: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Each is said to support 5G, feature better screens, and be built tougher and more drop resistant.

The price range would start at $699 for the mini and rise to $1,099 for the Pro Max. The street date would be dependent on the model purchased, with the regular and Pro out this month. Those opting for the mini would have to wait until November 13th or 14th with the larger phone released a week later.

How excited are you for the new line of phones? When will you upgrade?

TAGS
Apple iPhone iPhone 12
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE