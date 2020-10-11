Full Details About iPhone 12 Have Leaked!
Apple is expected to unveil the latest iPhone models on Tuesday, but as usual, the company is keeping quiet on the details.
But reliable leaker, Kang reportedly has the scoop, claiming 4 new devices are on the way: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Each is said to support 5G, feature better screens, and be built tougher and more drop resistant.
The price range would start at $699 for the mini and rise to $1,099 for the Pro Max. The street date would be dependent on the model purchased, with the regular and Pro out this month. Those opting for the mini would have to wait until November 13th or 14th with the larger phone released a week later.
How excited are you for the new line of phones? When will you upgrade?