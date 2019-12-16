Frozen 2 Earns Disney Another Billion
As if they needed it, Frozen 2 passed the billion dollar mark on Saturday, becoming the sixth movie from Disney to do so just this year. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 hit has been out since the weekend before Thanksgiving with many anticipating the smashing success.
The animated movie, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, grossed $366.5 in the U.S. and $666 internationally, totaling $1.032 billion. This is just the start of Disney’s holiday success with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker slated to release and dominate the box office on the 20th of December.
Other billion-dollar releases in 2019 include Avengers: Endgame (the top-grossing film of all time, with $2.79 billion globally), The Lion King ($1.65 billion), Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.31 billion) Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), Toy Story 4 (1.07 billion), Joker ($1.06 billion) and Aladdin ($1.05 billion) Actually, the only billion-dollar movie of 2019 that Disney has no connection to whatsoever is Joker, with $1.05 billion earned worldwide. Every other billion-dollar movie of 2019 is either from Disney or, in the case of Spider-Man, has a Disney connection.
Frozen 2 now joins Disney Animation’s fellow billion dollar earners Zootopia and the original Frozen.