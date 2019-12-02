Frozen 2 Breaks Records For The Thanksgiving Weekend
Frozen 2 earned $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the 5-day holiday time-frame to open in a big way.
Kelly and her family saw it and here are their reviews:
Kelly: AWESOME!
Daughter Ava: BEST MOVIE EVERRRR!
Son Jacob: 4 out of 5 stars
Husband Michael: First one was better.
There you go.
Of the other movies, Knives Out, a murder mystery directed by Rian Johnson, launched ahead of expectations, securing second place on domestic charts with $27 million over the weekend and $41.7 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Ford v Ferrari earned $13 million over the weekend and $19 million during the five-days, propelling its domestic tally to $81 million. Tom Hanks’ feel-good film about Mister Rogers, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, made $11.8 million over the traditional weekend and $17.2 million over the holidays.