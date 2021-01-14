‘Frozen 2’ and ‘The Office’ Top the List of Most-Streamed Entertainment in 2020
It’s by no surprise that we all spent way more time in front of our TVs in 2020 due to the pandemic, and now the numbers officially prove it. Nielsen has revealed the most streamed movies and TV shows by minutes streamed, and it’s staggering.
Top movies:
- Frozen 2 (14.9 billion minutes)
- Moana (10.5 billion minutes)
- Secret Life of Pets 2 (9.1 billion minutes)
- Onward (8.4 billion minutes)
- Dr. Suess’s The Grinch (6.2 billion minutes)
Top TV Shows (Acquired Series)
- The Office (57.1 billion minutes)
- Grey’s Anatomy (39.4 billion minutes)
- Criminal Minds (35.4 billion minutes)
Top TV Shows (Original Series)
- Ozark (30.5 billion minutes)
- Lucifer (18.97 billion minutes)
- The Crown (16.3 billion minutes)
Too bad Netflix lost ‘The Office’ because it got a STAGGERING amount of minutes in 2020 on Netflix, and clearly kids were controlling the remotes when watching movies this year!