Froyo Shop Strikes Back At Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” Apology
Uh oh…
The froyo shop that Demi Lovato called out for having sugar-free cookies that triggered her, is now putting her on blast for a fake conversation saying Demi had given them a donation.
The Bigg Chill frozen yogurt shop posted a screenshot to their Instagram Story on Wednesday:
“TO THOSE OF YOU ASKING. WE HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY DONATIONS FROM DEMI‘S TEAM. NOR DO WE WANT ONE,”
“WE HAVE NOT MADE ANY CHANGES TO OUR MENU. WE HAVE NOT HEARD ANYTHING FROM DEMI SINCE HER ‘SORRY, NOT SORRY’ APOLOGY ON MONDAY. WE HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HER TEAM. THESE ARE PHOTOSHOPPED IMAGES. THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF YOUR SUPPORT.”
To catch you up, Demi called them out days ago for putting “diet” offerings on display for customers before they reached the counter. The Internet quickly pointed out people with dietary restrictions (like diabetics) enjoy cookies, too. She later apologized and offered to work with the shop to change the labels.
MORE HERE