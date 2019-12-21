Froot Loop Pop-Tarts Are Officially Being Spotted In Stores
Pop-tarts are about to drop another flavor that’ll totally blow your mind: Froot Loop Pop-Tarts are a thing.
They were spotted at Walmart by Instagram account @Snackstalker—and there’s photographic evidence.
If you read the comments, some people have been lucky enough to get their hands on a box and said they are DELICIOUS!!
These are not easy to find, I mean they aren’t even on Walmart.com.
So, if you happen to spot these out in the wild, you’re going to want to fill your cart with as many boxes as humanly possible.