Frogger Is Now A Game Show

Damon Wayans Jr. will host Peacock’s Frogger, a competition series based on the arcade game from the ’80s. Now you kind of know what to expect when you hear it comes from the producer of Holey Moley. Definitely has Wipe Out vibes too.
Contestants will have to battle their way through a variety of obstacle courses or “crossings” like treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos in an effort to win the $100,000 grand prize. All with hilarious commentary from Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt!
Frogger is streaming September 9th on Peacock with new episodes every Thursday.