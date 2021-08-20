      Weather Alert

Frogger Is Now A Game Show

Aug 20, 2021 @ 8:27am

Damon Wayans Jr. will host Peacock’s Frogger, a competition series based on the arcade game from the ’80s.  Now you kind of know what to expect when you hear it comes from the producer of Holey Moley. Definitely has Wipe Out vibes too.

Contestants will have to battle their way through a variety of obstacle courses or “crossings” like treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos in an effort to win the $100,000 grand prize. All with hilarious commentary from Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt!

Frogger is streaming September 9th on Peacock with new episodes every Thursday.

TAGS
competition Damon Wayans Jr Frogger Kyle Brandt peacock Series
POPULAR POSTS
Throwback Thursday on the Belle of Louisville With Ben and Kelly
Nightbirde Withdraws From AGT
Here's How You Can Try Dr. Pepper's Limited Edition Chocolate Flavor
"I'm Married To Ghost Of Michael Jackson..."
Check Out The Latest Girl Scout Cookie Flavor - Adventurefuls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On