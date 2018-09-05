Frightening New Halloween Trailer May Signal Myers’ End

Michael Myers returns to wreak havoc on Haddonfield, Illinois in the latest Halloween trailer, and this may be Myers’ last stand.

Over the past 40 years, we’ve been subjected to a variety of incarnations of the Halloween movies. We’ve been treated to everything from outright terrifying, to horribly comical. Do I even need to talk about Hallween 3 “Season of The Witch”? That one was by far the absolute worst and the jingle for Silver Shamrock Halloween Masks would be stuck in your head for days!

Then along came Rob Zombie and his version of the Halloween movies. He took what was already a frightening story and somehow made it even more frightening.

Now, John Carpenter takes us back to the Halloween roots and it looks like Michael Myers may finally be meeting his end.