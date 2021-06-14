      Weather Alert

‘FRIENDS: The Reunion’ Brought In the Most HBO Max Subscribers This Year

Jun 14, 2021 @ 6:59am

Not that this should be shocking, but ‘FRIENDS: The Reunion’ brought in more subscribers than anything else on HBO Max, including the new ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’.

BUT ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ still holds the record for bringing in the most subscriptions, almost double that of ‘Friends’.

TAGS
Friends Friends: The Reunion HBO Max
