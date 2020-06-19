      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

FRIENDS Reunion to Film in August

Jun 19, 2020 @ 6:11am

One of the biggest launching points for HBO Max was the announcement of the Friends reunion. Because of coronavirus, the special event hasn’t been filmed yet.

Show co-creator Martha Kauffman told The Wrap that the one-time reunion is expected to happen this summer. Kauffman said, “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

TAGS
Chandler Courteney Cox Friends friends reunion HBO Max Jennifer Aniston Joey Monica Phoebe Rachel Reunion Ross
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE