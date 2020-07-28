‘Friends’ Is The Number One Show on HBO Max
UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)
To be fair, are you really surprised that ‘Friends’ has taken over the number spot on HBO Max after the whole launch of HBO Max was supposed to be centered around their reunion?
Supposedly the ‘Friends’ reunion will begin filming mid August, but we all know the Jen, Courteney, and Lisa are still each other’s closest friends and have been hanging out lately to promote mask wearing and registering to vote too!