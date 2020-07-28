      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

‘Friends’ Is The Number One Show on HBO Max

Jul 28, 2020 @ 7:46am
UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

To be fair, are you really surprised that ‘Friends’ has taken over the number spot on HBO Max after the whole launch of HBO Max was supposed to be centered around their reunion?

Supposedly the ‘Friends’ reunion will begin filming mid August, but we all know the Jen, Courteney, and Lisa are still each other’s closest friends and have been hanging out lately to promote mask wearing and registering to vote too!

TAGS
Friends friends reunion HBO HBO Max number one
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE