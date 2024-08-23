Friends Find A Missing Biker After Police Search Failed

Source: YouTube

A 24-year-old biker in Idaho named Zachary DeMoss got separated from his friends while out on a ride this month, and was missing for five days. Police couldn’t find him and were winding down their search.

But two friends, Greg and Danielle Commons, decided they’d ride out to the area to look for him themselves, and found him lying next to a river barely alive. Greg’s son and DeMoss went to high school together and are good friends. Commons said he approached their search on if he was riding with friends and got separated, what would be the most logical thing to do? They almost didn’t look where they found him because of all the campers, thinking surely somebody would have seen it. But they didn’t…until the Commons did.

“I come around the corner and I see this F-150 sitting in this pullout and out of the corner of my eye I see a guy laying by the river,” Greg said. “Zach rolls over and he opens his eyes, and he say ‘Hey man I have been in a wreck,’” Greg said. “I just thought there’s no way we just found him.”

After Greg found DeMoss, he hit an SOS button on his Garmin Inreach device and law enforcement were there within minutes. “Zach was tough enough to hold out for five days on that mountain while he saw people walking by,” Greg said. “He tried to holler at them and they didn’t hear.”