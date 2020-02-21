      Weather Alert

‘FRIENDS’ Finally Confirm Official Reunion and OMG

Feb 21, 2020 @ 5:55pm

OMG IT IS REALLY HAPPENING!!!! Friends CONFIRMED the news. It’s REAL.

After years and years and years, it’s here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s happening… #FriendsReunion @hbomax

A post shared by Friends (@friends) on

It’s the reunion we wanted.

 

