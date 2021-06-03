“Friends” Cast Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moments From The Reunion

Even though “Friends: The Reunion” has plenty behind-the-scenes moments from the series, we still want to see behind-the-scenes from the reunion, right? On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston shared some sweet pics on Instagram to share some sweet behind-the-scenes snaps from the set, including one with all her former co-stars: David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
She shared this #TBT clip last Thursday when the show was released on HBOMax.
Schwimmer and Kudrow also shared one!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)
A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)