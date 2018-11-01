Fresh Prince ‘Nightmare’ Video Resurfaces After 30 Years

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

30 Years after it was ordered destroyed, the Fresh Prince’s “Nightmare On My Street” video has resurfaced on YouTube.

It was the thing of legend in the 80’s. The video for DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s song “A Nightmare on My Street”. As quickly as it hit MTV, it was pulled off the air due to a legal dispute between Will’s record label and New Line Cinema, the studio behind the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise.

In the legal dispute, it was ordered that all copies of the video be destroyed.

It was believed that the video was gone forever until Monday October, 22nd. It was published on Youtube and discovered by everyone else just in time for Halloween. We cannot place the video here for legal reasons. But if you search “Original Nightmare on My Street music video” on YouTube, you will find it. Pick the one posted by Nancy Thompson.