French’s Mustard Has Made Mustard Beer for National Mustard Day

Jul 31, 2020 @ 7:34am
National mustard day is August 1 so French’s mustard wants to celebrate by releasing mustard beer. Yes you read that correctly. MUSTARD BEER.

Now before you get too grossed out, they say it’s a tropical wheat beer made with mustard so it probably tastes more like just a fruity wheat beer. A six pack will run you $20!

