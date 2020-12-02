Freeform Rolls Out Its ’25 Days Of Christmas’ Lineup

Here’s exactly when you can expect to see your holiday faves on Freeform over the next several weeks:
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
10:30 am Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:30 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 pm Home Alone
5:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12 am Deck the Halls (2006)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
7 am It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas
11 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 pm Deck the Halls (2006)
3:45 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:25 pm The Santa Clause
8:30 pm The Santa Clause 2
12 am The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
11:30 am Jingle All the Way 2
1:35 pm Christmas with the Kranks
3:40 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:50 pm Home Alone
8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12 am Jingle All the Way 2
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
7 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8:05 am The Preacher’s Wife
10:45 am Christmas with the Kranks
12:50 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:30 pm The Santa Clause
4:40 pm The Santa Clause 2
7:10 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 pm Deck the Halls (2006)
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
7 am The Preacher’s Wife
9:40 am Deck the Halls (2006)
11:45 am Prancer Returns
1:50 pm Jingle All the Way 2
3:55 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:35 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
7:40 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:45 pm Frosty the Snowman
9:20 pm The Santa Clause
11:30 pm The Santa Clause 2
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
7 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 am Prancer Returns
10:10 am Jingle All the Way 2
12:15 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:20 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
5:05 pm Frosty the Snowman
5:40 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 pm Home Alone
9:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
MONDAY, DEC. 7
12:00 pm The Holiday
3:10 pm Love Actually
6:20 pm The Santa Clause
8:30 pm The Santa Clause 2
12 am Christmas with the Kranks
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
7 am Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 am Love Actually
1:35 pm The Preacher’s Wife
4:10 pm The Perfect Holiday
6:15 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 pm Almost Christmas — Freeform Premiere
12 am Black Nativity
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
10:30 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
11:30 am Prancer Returns
1:40 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:50 pm The Star (2017) — Freeform Premiere
5:50 pm Home Alone
8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12 am Prancer Returns
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 am The Star (2017)
12:30 pm The Santa Clause
2:30 pm The Santa Clause 2
4:35 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:40 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12 am Christmas with the Kranks
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
7 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 am Snow
10 am Snow 2: Brain Freeze
12 pm Snowglobe
2 pm Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 pm em>Home Alone
9:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 pm Daddy’s Home 2 – Freeform Premiere
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
8 am Daddy’s Home 2
10:05 am The Santa Clause
12:15 pm The Santa Clause 2
2:45 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:50 pm Toy Story
6:50 pm Toy Story 2
8:55 pm Toy Story 3
11:25 pm Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
7 am Love the Coopers
9:30 am Toy Story That Time Forgot
10 am Prancer Returns
12 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:05 pm Home Alone
4:35 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 pm The Santa Clause
9:25 pm The Santa Clause 2
11:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape ClauseMONDAY, DEC. 14
7 am Prancer Returns
10:30 am The Perfect Holiday
12:35 pm Almost Christmas
3:10 pm Home Alone
5:40 pm Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12 am The Perfect Holiday
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
10:30 am The Magic Snowflake
12 pm Jingle All the Way 2
2 pm Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:45 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:25 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 pm Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12 am Jingle All the Way 2
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
11:30 am Christmas with the Kranks
1:35 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:15 pm The Santa Clause
6:25 pm The Santa Clause 2
8:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 am Black Nativity
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 pm The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
3:45 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:40 pm Home Alone
8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12 am Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
7 am Holiday in Handcuffs
9:05 am The Holiday
12:15 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:20 pm The Santa Clause
4:25 pm The Santa Clause 2
6:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9 pm Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11 pm The Star (2017)
1 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
7 am Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8 am The Star (2017)
10:05 am Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:45 am Home Alone
2:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:55 pm Frosty the Snowman
5:30 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:35 pm Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:40 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
9:30 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:10 pm Jingle All the Way 2
2:20 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
3:25 pm Frosty the Snowman
4 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:05 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 pm Home Alone
10:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:55 am Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
MONDAY, DEC. 21
10:30 am Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 pm The Santa Clause
6:30 pm The Santa Clause 2
9 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 am Christmas with the Kranks
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
7 am Santa’s Apprentice
8:30 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11 am The Perfect Holiday
1 pm Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:10 pm Home Alone
7:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 pm The Night Before – Freeform Premiere
12:30 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
7:30 am Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 am The Mistle-tones
11:30 am Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 pm The Santa Clause
3:35 pm The Santa Clause 2
6:05 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:55 pm Prancer Returns
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 am Prancer Returns
12:30 pm Home Alone
3 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 pm Frosty the Snowman
8:50 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 am The Santa Clause
12:30 pm The Santa Clause 2
2:30 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 pm Frosty the Snowman
5 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6 pm Home Alone
8:30 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York