99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Freeform Reveals Its “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule

November 2, 2022 10:25AM EDT
Share

The trick-or-treat season is over, and now all eyes are on Christmas because Mariah Carey said so.

To help you get into the spirit, Freeform has announced its schedule for its popular 25 Days of Christmas holiday series.

The schedule will begin on December 1 and feature favorites like The Santa Clause and Home Alone films, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and more.

New Christmas films like Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol, Frozen II, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Last Christmas will debut this season.

POPULAR POSTS

1

The True Story Behind Netflix's Most-Watched Series "The Watcher"
2

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Pregnant
3

Daycare Workers Charged With Felonies For Terrorizing Toddlers
4

A Guy From E-Town Got A TV Part Thanks To His "Un-Alive" Tik Toks
5

Elon Musk Makes Cuts At Twitter And Talks About His Plans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE