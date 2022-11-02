Freeform Reveals Its “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule

The trick-or-treat season is over, and now all eyes are on Christmas because Mariah Carey said so.

To help you get into the spirit, Freeform has announced its schedule for its popular 25 Days of Christmas holiday series.

The schedule will begin on December 1 and feature favorites like The Santa Clause and Home Alone films, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and more.

New Christmas films like Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol, Frozen II, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Last Christmas will debut this season.