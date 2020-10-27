Freeform Releases ‘Kickoff to Christmas’ Schedule for the Holidays
381271 02: The Grinch, Played By Jim Carrey, Conspires With His Dog Max To Deprive The Who's Of Their Favorite Holiday In The Live-Action Adaptation Of The Famous Christmas Tale, "Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas," Directed By Ron Howard. (Photo By Getty Images)
Starting on Sunday, November 1st, it’s basically the unofficial to the Christmas season this year, especially on Freeform. Freeform is launching a whole month of movies leading up to Christmas starting November 1st featuring anything from Matilda and Frozen to Home Alone and The Grinch.
Check out the full line-up here.