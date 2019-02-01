Free Pizza and Super Bowl Tickets to the First Baby Born After Kickoff

If you or someone you know is expecting to deliver a baby this Super Bowl Sunday, they could be the lucky winner of this very special offer!

Pizza Hut is giving out a years worth of free pizza and tickets to next year’s Big Game to the first baby born right after kickoff!

To win, parents just need to post a photo of their newborn during the game on Twitter. Make sure to tag Pizza Hut and use the hashtag #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion with the exact birth time included!

