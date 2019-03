One of our favorite days of the year, free pancakes for the kids!

Happy National Pancake Day where IHOP celebrates with IHOP Free Pancake Day!

“During the event customers also will be encouraged to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. IHOP also is selling $5 wall icons to show support for the fundraiser; customers who buy a wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good on purchases of $10 or more.”