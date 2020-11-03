Free Food For Election Day
Here’s how to stress-eat your way with freebies from many fast-food chains on Election Day!
Burger King
Through Grubhub, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.
Jersey Mike’s
The sandwich chain is offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day for orders placed through Grubhub.
Krispy Kreme
Visitors get an “I Voted” sticker and a free glazed doughnut on Election Day. Apparently you don’t even have to prove you voted to get the sticker, but do the honest thing and go out and vote first.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s is giving away one of its three new McCafe items — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll — free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app. The promotion runs from November 3 through November 9. So, technically you can keep the free carb train rolling all week.
P.F. Chang’s
If you’ve never ordered from P.F. Chang’s before, you’re in luck. The chain is doing a $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.
Wendy’s
Until November 8, Wendy’s customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. It’s “classic” but also new: Wendy’s is promoting it as a crispier and juicier fried chicken than its predecessor.