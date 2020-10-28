      Weather Alert

FREE Chicken Sandwiches And Cheesecake??!! Here’s How To Get Them

Oct 28, 2020 @ 7:02am

Wendy’s is so proud of their new Classic Chicken Sandwich — they are offering it to customers for free for a limited time. Now through November 8th, you can score a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any additional purchase at a Wendy’s location or on the mobile app. They are allowing one per week so doing the math, that means you can get TWO.

 

Then you can head over to The Cheesecake Factory where they are  giving you one complimentary slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with any order of $30 or more placed through DoorDash or thecheesecakefactory.com.

 

BOOM!

