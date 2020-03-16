      Breaking News
Free App Allows Group-Watching of Netflix

Mar 16, 2020 @ 4:51pm

If you want to Netflix and chill but are practicing “social distance” there’s an app that can help you conquer both tasks.

The app is called Kast and it allows you to connect your family and friends so that you can group-watch Netflix or any other streaming app for movies or games. together at the same time.

The free app allows 20 people to get together and you can speak and video while 100 other people watch.

If you’re a spectator you can also send text messages.

