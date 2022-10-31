99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe With Taylor Swift Costume

October 31, 2022 11:33AM EDT
Frankie “The Bonus” Jonas and his girlfriend poked some fun at brother Joe and his ex-Taylor Swift with their costume choice. Frankie dressed up as Joe and his girlfriend as Taylor from a performance scene from the 2008 movie “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience”.  Purity rings included!

 

@iamfrankiejonas #jonasbrothersconcertexperiencegoeshard ♬ original sound – Frankie jonas

@iamfrankiejonas #jonasbrothers3dmovie ♬ original sound – schlongerdonger

