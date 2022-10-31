Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe With Taylor Swift Costume
October 31, 2022 11:33AM EDT
Frankie “The Bonus” Jonas and his girlfriend poked some fun at brother Joe and his ex-Taylor Swift with their costume choice. Frankie dressed up as Joe and his girlfriend as Taylor from a performance scene from the 2008 movie “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience”. Purity rings included!
