Fox’s Living Room Concert Raises $1 Million For Food Banks And First Responders
On Sunday night, Elton John led a slew of musical household names each broadcasting from their own households.
Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and other renowned musical acts played their hearts out while sitting in their living rooms. The whole idea was to raise money to benefit food banks and first responders via Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. The hour-long broadcast started at 9 p.m. and, by 9:12, they had already raised $1 million, thanks to a $500,000 donation from Proctor & Gamble and a match from FOX, which aired the program.
The highlights:
* Backstreet Boys, harmonizing remotely. The still-massive boy-turned-man band performed their signature 1999 smash “I Want It That Way.” The quintet all sang their parts from their respective homes, with Nick lounging by his home pool, Brian rocking out by his pinball machine, and Kevin performing along with two of his kids, as video from all five members was spliced together in a Zoom-like grid.
• Mariah Carey, celebrating her 50th birthday, which was Friday, sang “Always Be My Baby,” dedicating the song to her two children, “for staying with me at home, and not complaining too much.”
• Billie Eilish sat on her living room couch in Los Angeles with her brother, Finneas, on the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-dominating album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The duo performed an acoustic version of “Bad Guy.”
• Demi Lovato appeared from her New York City home, playing the piano and singing a soulful version of “Skyscraper.”
• David Grohl strummed an acoustic version of “My Hero” dedicated to first responders. He said, “And if you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, I think you’ll be in good shape.”
• Alicia Keys performing “Underdog”.
• Camila Cabello, quarantined in Miami with Shawn Mendes, let her boyfriend play guitar while she sang “My Oh My,” peeking at her iPhone for the complicated lyrics.
• Sam Smith, in his bedroom in London, sang an a capella version of “How Do You Sleep” .
Elton John used his son’s keyboard to sing a few lines from “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” to end the concert.
See the whole thing here:
