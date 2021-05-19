Fox Thinks Fans Of “The Office” Will Love This New Show
Fox has released the first trailer for their new upcoming docu-comedy series Welcome to Flatch. It focuses on the midwestern town of Flatch and the unusual people that live in this small community.
Sean William Scott (American Pie, Lethal Weapon) and Aya Cash (The Boys) are two of the most recognizable faces in the trailer, with Scott playing the local pastor, Joe, while Cash plays his jilted ex, seen crying quietly alone in a park.
Not sure yet when Welcome to Flatch will premiere, but the series was presented as part of its midseason shows for early next year.