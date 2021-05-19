      Weather Alert

Fox Thinks Fans Of “The Office” Will Love This New Show

May 19, 2021 @ 8:50am

Fox has released the first trailer for their new upcoming docu-comedy series Welcome to Flatch. It focuses on the midwestern town of Flatch and the unusual people that live in this small community.

Sean William Scott (American PieLethal Weapon) and Aya Cash (The Boys) are two of the most recognizable faces in the trailer, with Scott playing the local pastor, Joe, while Cash plays his jilted ex, seen crying quietly alone in a park.

Not sure yet when Welcome to Flatch will premiere, but the series was presented as part of its midseason shows for early next year.

