Fox Cancels Times Square New Year’s Eve Broadcast Due To COVID-19 Surge

Dec 22, 2021 @ 11:14am

Fox has decided to cancel its annual New Year’s Eve Times Square broadcast, citing the current COVID-19 surge. The network announced Tuesday night that its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 would be canned, with replacement programming to be announced soon.

The special was set to be hosted by Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, and Kelly Osbourne, with performances by Billy Idol, Imagine Dragons, P!nk, and Maroon 5.

We’re not out of the pandemic yet. Do you think other networks will follow suit and cancel their New Year’s broadcasts?

