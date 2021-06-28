      Weather Alert

Four-time Gold Medalist Simone Biles Is Headed to Her Second Olympic Games in Tokyo

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:49am

Simone Biles is ready for her second Olympic games after winning the Olympic trials, ready to to add to her four gold medals. But she’s not alone. With her, comes an amazing team of women to take on the Tokyo Olympics.

The hype is real. WAY TO GO LADIES!

TAGS
gymnastics Olympics Simone Biles Tokyo
