Four-time Gold Medalist Simone Biles Is Headed to Her Second Olympic Games in Tokyo

Simone Biles is ready for her second Olympic games after winning the Olympic trials, ready to to add to her four gold medals. But she’s not alone. With her, comes an amazing team of women to take on the Tokyo Olympics.
YOUR TEAM. 🇺🇸#GymTrials21 pic.twitter.com/QWVPFD5ygI
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 28, 2021
The hype is real. WAY TO GO LADIES!
Please welcome your newest women’s gymnastics Olympians! 🎉#GymTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/E400WkxNiW
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 28, 2021
