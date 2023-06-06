99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Formerly Conjoined Twins Reunite With The Doctors Who Separated Them

June 6, 2023 5:45AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Erin and Jade Buckles were born conjoined at the chest sharing a diaphragm…and were successfully separated 20 years ago. They recently got a chance to meet with some of the medical staff who helped make it happen.

Only 1 in 50,000 conceptions are conjoined twins, and 1 in 200,000 successfully make it to birth. Of those that are separated, only 60% survive. Erin suffered a spinal stroke at the time of the separation surgery and has used a wheelchair her whole life. But she’s thankful to be alive and thriving in college. She also plays division 1 wheelchair basketball and her team just won the national championship!  Jade runs track and plays field hockey in college and both are thankful to doctors for giving them separate lives!

