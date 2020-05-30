      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he has spoken with the family of George Floyd

May 29, 2020 @ 9:30pm

From his home in Delaware the former Vice President said, weeks like this we see it plainly, that we’re a country with an open wound. It’s time for us to take a hard look at the uncomfortable truth. Biden is calling for justice for George Floyd and real police reform.

He said police need to be held to a higher standard and bad police officers need to be held accountable. He said the relationship between law enforcement and the community need to be repaired.

