Former Vice-President Joe Biden Projected To Win The Presidency
WILMINGTON, DE - NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Days after Election Day, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NBC News have now projected that former Vice-President Joe Biden will win the Presidency and will now be the 46th President of the United States.