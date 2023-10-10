99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Former NICU Neighbors Are Now College Roommates

October 10, 2023 6:17AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Seth and Tate were both diagnosed in utero with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and born two weeks apart. They were given a 40% chance of survival and a guarantee of at least three major surgeries. Seth stopped at three but Tate had 5 and a stroke that paralyzed a vocal cord. They were roomies in the NICU and had a bond that has lasted their whole lives. Now they are rooming together as freshmen in college! 

Their doctors say it’s the most rewarding thing to see them flourish after such a rough start in life! 

