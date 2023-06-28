99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Former NFL-Quarterback Ryan Mallet Among String Of Rip Current Drownings

June 28, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

There have been a rash of rip current drownings in the Panama City and Destin areas…among those, a former NFL star. Ryan Mallet, former QB for the Patriots and Ravens, was swimming on a sand dune when he got caught in a rip current and was unresponsive after being pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say there have been 55 deaths this year so far, 11 this month, mostly when swimmers were ignoring the warning flag system.

More about:
deaths
drowning
Florida
Rip Currents
Ryan Mallet

POPULAR POSTS

1

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
2

Tom Holland Clarifies His Break From Acting
3

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
4

This Guy Solved A Rubik's Cube In 3.13 SECONDS
5

Jennifer Lawrence's Mom Sold Her Used Toilet On Craigslist

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE