Former NFL Player Fighting For His Life After Saving His Two Kids From Drowning
January 9, 2023 7:33AM EST
As the country rallied behind Damar Hamlin to recover from cardiac arrest, another football player needs prayers. Former Arkansas Razorback and Cleveland Browns star, Peyton Hillis, is fighting for his life after rescuing his two kids from drowning in Pensacola, Florida.
Hillis is reportedly unconscious in the intensive care unit after rescuing his 10-year-old son, his daughter and two other adults. The incident happened on the beach at Portofino Island Resort after the two kids were apparently swept away during a riptide.
His uncle updated his condition saying he’s still having trouble with his kidneys and lungs, but is improving.
