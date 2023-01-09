Former NFL Player Fighting For His Life After Saving His Two Kids From Drowning

Former #NFL RB Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition and in the ICU after saving his kids from drowning Thursday.

Hillis was coughing up sand and was put 100% on the ventilator, and his kidney are still not functioning normally.

The family asks you all to pray

A hero🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jrolE6gP4M

