Former JCPS Teacher Of The Year Talks Alcohol Addiction And Recovery On “Red Table Talk”

Jul 8, 2021 @ 11:48am

Jessica Duenas was named the 2019 Teacher of the Year and was profiled by WLKY last year for continuing to inspire her students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy.  While inspiring her students at school, she was struggling with “her darkest secret”…and alcohol addiction. Jada Pinkett Smith invited her to tell her story of recovery on her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk”.

 

See the episode featuring Duenas her to see how going public with her struggles strengthened her relationships and taught her students new lessons:

