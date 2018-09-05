Former ‘Cosby’ Actor Working At Trader Joe’s Gets A Flood Of Offers

You’ve probably seen the pic of former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

Well that got a lot of attention…at first it was job shaming. He was on Good Morning America yesterday talking about it.  He worked there for 15 months to give him flexibility to take acting jobs. But after all the attention, he’s getting way more offers. Tyler Perry tweeted at him to come work on a show on the OWN network.

Despite that, he says “I want to get a job because I’m the right person.” He’d be happy to get more auditions, but he still wants to earn the job.

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This Mashup Of Jack Ryan And The Office Is Perfection Rick Pitino’s Book Is Out…And His Coaching Career Is ‘Possibly Finished’ Colton Underwood Is The Next ‘Bachelor’ Kim Kardashian Says She’s Not Drake’s ‘Kiki’…But Nick Cannon Might Know Something Which Question Does Selena Gomez NOT Answer During ‘Plead The Fifth’? Another “Police Academy” Movie Is Coming??
Comments