Former ‘Cosby’ Actor Working At Trader Joe’s Gets A Flood Of Offers

You’ve probably seen the pic of former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

Well that got a lot of attention…at first it was job shaming. He was on Good Morning America yesterday talking about it. He worked there for 15 months to give him flexibility to take acting jobs. But after all the attention, he’s getting way more offers. Tyler Perry tweeted at him to come work on a show on the OWN network.

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Despite that, he says “I want to get a job because I’m the right person.” He’d be happy to get more auditions, but he still wants to earn the job.

