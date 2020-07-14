Former Co-Stars And Celebrities React To The News Of Naya Rivera’s Passing
The body of ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera was recovered from Lake Piru yesterday.
The Sheriff says there’s nothing to indicate any foul play took place or she died by suicide. He believes this was simply a tragic accidental drowning death.
Naya and her 4-year-old son, Josey, were swimming in Lake Piru when something went wrong. Josey told police that she was able to boost him back on the boat, but when he turned around she disappeared below the surface.
The current was apparently very strong the day Naya went missing, which may have contributed to her drowning.Also, her boat wasn’t anchored when she went for a swim, so it may have drifted away while they were swimming.
After Naya’s body was found, her fellow costars from “Glee” stood shoulder to shoulder with members of her family. They held hands and looked out at the water.
Other celebs reacted to the news:
