Former Child Star Evan Ellingson Dead At 35

Source: YouTube

Former child actor Evan Ellingson died Sunday at age 35. An official cause hasn’t yet been determined. His father revealed his son struggled with drugs in the past was was doing much better lately.

He had small roles on General Hospital, Mad TV and Titus before he starred on sitcom Complete Savages. He was also in the movie My Sister’s Keeper. His last role was over a decade ago as Kyle Harmon, the son of Lt. Horatio Caine and Julia Winston, on CSI: Miami.