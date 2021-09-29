      Weather Alert

Former ‘Bachelor’ Jesse Palmer Named New Permanent Host

Sep 29, 2021 @ 6:51am

He took a turn handing out the roses back in the day, and now former pro football star and former “Bachelor” will help others hand out roses as the permanent new host for the franchise. You may recall one standout moment during Jesse’s turn as the star (season 5) was mixing names during a rose ceremony.

But it’s not his first rodeo as a TV host. He has hosted a show for Daily Mail and another ABC dating show called “The Proposal” in 2018.   He ended his season in a relationship with Jessica Bowlin, but the couple called it quits one month later. Palmer is now engaged to model Emely Fardo, whom he began dating in 2017. He popped the question during a romantic trip to Paris in July 2019.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Bachelor Nation Chris Harrison host Jesse Palmer The Bachelor
POPULAR POSTS
Delayed Flight Passengers Got Some Entertainment On The Tarmac
Woman Gets A Message In A Bottle From Her Dad 95 Years Later
You Laugh You Lose: Who Says That?!
Dog The Bounty Hunter Shows Up At Brian Laundrie's House
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Have An Open Marriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On