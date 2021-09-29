Former ‘Bachelor’ Jesse Palmer Named New Permanent Host

He took a turn handing out the roses back in the day, and now former pro football star and former “Bachelor” will help others hand out roses as the permanent new host for the franchise. You may recall one standout moment during Jesse’s turn as the star (season 5) was mixing names during a rose ceremony.
But it’s not his first rodeo as a TV host. He has hosted a show for Daily Mail and another ABC dating show called “The Proposal” in 2018. He ended his season in a relationship with Jessica Bowlin, but the couple called it quits one month later. Palmer is now engaged to model Emely Fardo, whom he began dating in 2017. He popped the question during a romantic trip to Paris in July 2019.
