Forget About The Games… Check Out These Hot NFL Players

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 celebrates after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Lets be real, sometimes you get stuck watching football on Sunday but its not all that bad thanks to these hot players:

*Obviously this is for educational purposes….

  1. Jamal Adams- NY Jets

The battle of New York is next weekend… It’s LITTTT!!!!!! #JetUP

A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on

2. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

3. Luke Rhodes, Indy Colts

 

4. AJ Green, Cincy Bengals

She say I don’t post enough 🤷🏿‍♂️

A post shared by A.J. Green (@ajgreen_18) on

5.Josh Lambo, JacksonVille Jaguars

Love being in the Midwest for a week, but missing my Lana Bear right now 😍

A post shared by Josh Lambo (@joshlambo2) on

6. JJ Watt, Houston Texans

don’t sleep on the squad @reebok

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

7.Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Destined #destroythedoubttour #justdoit #Boomin #CallGod

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

8. Mychal Kendricks, Philly Eagles

How long has it been ?

A post shared by Mychal Kendricks (@mykey_k) on

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

About that time

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

10. Von Miller, Denver Broncos

BIG MOOD 😒

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

And there are like 1000 more, but these guys just caught my eye this weekend….

