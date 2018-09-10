Forget About The Games… Check Out These Hot NFL Players

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 celebrates after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Lets be real, sometimes you get stuck watching football on Sunday but its not all that bad thanks to these hot players:

*Obviously this is for educational purposes….

Jamal Adams- NY Jets

2. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

3. Luke Rhodes, Indy Colts

4. AJ Green, Cincy Bengals

5.Josh Lambo, JacksonVille Jaguars

6. JJ Watt, Houston Texans

don’t sleep on the squad @reebok A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

7.Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Mychal Kendricks, Philly Eagles

How long has it been ? A post shared by Mychal Kendricks (@mykey_k) on Jul 18, 2018 at 8:08am PDT

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

About that time A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Jul 25, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

10. Von Miller, Denver Broncos

BIG MOOD 😒 A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on May 11, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

And there are like 1000 more, but these guys just caught my eye this weekend….