      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Forbes Takes Back Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Status

Jun 2, 2020 @ 7:11am

Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status was stripped from her by Forbes last week amid accusations that she ‘inflated’ her net worth and is actually worth about $900 million. Despite that, Kylie has been living like a billionaire. At just 22-years-old, she reportedly spent over $130 million in the past year alone.

Before the pandemic, Kylie plunked down between $50 and $70 million on a Global Express Jet. In April, she also bought a massive $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, California, plus a $15 million vacant plot of land next to her current home in Hidden Hills, and hired Tom Brady’s architect to build a new house.

She also paid $3.25 million for land at the exclusive Madison Club in Palm Springs, right next to Kris Jenner’s pad, to build a new house from scratch. “Kylie’s sisters are concerned about her spending,” a source claims. “Yes, she’s got a lot of money — but she doesn’t seem to realize how easy it is to blow through all of it.”

 

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
billionaire Forbes Kylie Jenner rescind title
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE