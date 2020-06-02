Forbes Takes Back Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Status
Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status was stripped from her by Forbes last week amid accusations that she ‘inflated’ her net worth and is actually worth about $900 million. Despite that, Kylie has been living like a billionaire. At just 22-years-old, she reportedly spent over $130 million in the past year alone.
Before the pandemic, Kylie plunked down between $50 and $70 million on a Global Express Jet. In April, she also bought a massive $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, California, plus a $15 million vacant plot of land next to her current home in Hidden Hills, and hired Tom Brady’s architect to build a new house.
She also paid $3.25 million for land at the exclusive Madison Club in Palm Springs, right next to Kris Jenner’s pad, to build a new house from scratch. “Kylie’s sisters are concerned about her spending,” a source claims. “Yes, she’s got a lot of money — but she doesn’t seem to realize how easy it is to blow through all of it.”
